Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

There are few Black coaches in college football and the NFL. Maryland’s Mike Locksley has formed a coalition to change that.

By RYAN MCFADDEN
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement that captivated the world last year, Mike Locksley took time to look at himself in the mirror. Locksley was living his dream job as the University of Maryland football coach, and yet when he looked around other colleges and the NFL, he saw nonwhite football coaches like himself struggling to get jobs or make the right connections.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Newsome
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mike Locksley
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Robert Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#University Of Alabama#Ncmfc#Division#Howard University#Bison#Power Five#The University Of Florida#The University Of Miami#Navy#U S Naval Academy#Midshipmen#The U S Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

A group of House moderates is calling on President Biden to reconsider his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan as the administration evacuates stranded Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. A statement by the Problem Solvers Caucus asks Biden to reconsider the Aug. 31 deadline and "provide a clear plan...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy