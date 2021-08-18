There are few Black coaches in college football and the NFL. Maryland’s Mike Locksley has formed a coalition to change that.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement that captivated the world last year, Mike Locksley took time to look at himself in the mirror. Locksley was living his dream job as the University of Maryland football coach, and yet when he looked around other colleges and the NFL, he saw nonwhite football coaches like himself struggling to get jobs or make the right connections.www.charlotteobserver.com
