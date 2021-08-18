Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: date, time, how to watch, background

By Michael Rosenthal
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwiS0_0bUkyiXG00
AP Photo / John Locher

MANNY PACQUIAO CHALLENGES WBA WELTERWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER YORDENIS UGAS ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT T-MOBILE ARENA ON PAY-PER-VIEW

***

YORDENIS UGAS (26-4, 12 KOs)

VS. MANNY PACQUIAO (62-7-2, 39 KOs)

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 21
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • TV/Stream: Pay-per-view
  • Division: Welterweight
  • At stake: Ugas’ WBA title
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: Pacquiao No. 15 (Boxing Junkie)
  • Odds: Pacquiao 3-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz, welterweights; Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja, featherweights; Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon, featherweights
  • Prediction: Pacquiao UD

Background: Pacquiao returns more than two years after he outpointed Keith Thurman at 40 to win the WBA 147-pound title, which later was given to Ugas because of the Filipino icon’s inactivity. The now-42-year-old was scheduled to face an enormous challenge in two-belt titleholder Errol Spence Jr. but Spence pulled out with an eye injury. The Texan’s misfortunate is Ugas’ ultimate opportunity, as the Cuban will be taking part in the biggest and most-lucrative fight of his career. And Ugas is a legitimate threat to defeat Pacquiao. He is skillful, experienced and rugged. He has a number of quality victories and was competitive in all four of his losses, including a split decision against Shawn Porter in 2019 that some believe should’ve gone his way. He’s coming off a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos last September. Pacquiao doesn’t throw as many punches as he once did; he fights in spurts now. However, he proved in his upset of then-unbeaten Thurman that he remains quick and capable into his 40s. We’ll see what, if any impact the two-year hiatus will have on Pacquiao. He says the time was beneficial because it allowed his body to rest. Of course, this is a much-watch fight because we never know which fight will be the all-time great’s last.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Ortiz
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Keith Thurman
Person
Robert Guerrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Filipino#Texan#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and claimed that he is owned money from Manny Pacquiao for the match that never happened. I’m owed commission off...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Doctors Reveal Bad Diagnosis

Errol Spence Jr.’s three doctors told him he couldn’t fight Manny Pacquiao due to an injured eye, a torn retina. Yordenis Ugas will replace him on August 21st. Spence tweeted, “Went to three different doctors all said the same thing I’ll be back for the winner for sure.”. He also...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Son ‘Warns’ Oscar de la Hoya In Video

Manny Pacquiao’s son recently warned boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya to ‘stay away’ from Canelo Alvarez in a recent interview with FightHype.com stating: “I think he should stay away from Canelo man. Canelo is number one right now in my opinion.”. The Boxing star Manny Pacquiao is currently training...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jamie Foxx ‘Embarrassed’ By Manny Pacquiao In Video

Star Jamie Foxx recently was spotted and asked what he thought about the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Jamie didn’t have much to say, but what Jamie did say really did explain what many of us thought….Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter. In a recent YouTube video, Jamie Foxx...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Yordenis Ugas Parties With Women In Club Photos

WBA (Super) welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas defeated the eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Cuban was recently spotted partying at a club with his girlfriend, Daynara Leon, and many women and men, after beating Manny Pacquiao. She also took...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Manny Pacquiao’s wife posts emotional message as retirement buzz swirls

Manny Pacquiao’s wife penned an emotional message to the legendary boxer after he lost what might have been the final match of his career Saturday. “Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are,” Jinkee Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple embracing. “We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Keith Thurman On ‘Leaked’ Errol Spence Sparring Video: “It Should Have Been Private”

“It popped in my feed,” Keith Thurman says of a video apparently making the rounds showing Errol Spence sparing in preparation for his fight with Manny Pacquiao in late August. “It was too juicy not to click it,” Thurman tells FightHype. There is indeed a video on social media, grainy and somewhat unfocused, showing someone who appears to be Spence sparring in head gear with an unknown sparring partner. The sparring partner uses effective aggression and lands well on at least one occasion. “I bet they pulled it down,” says Thurman of the video. “They should have pulled it down.”
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Medical Records Reveal If He Is ‘Fraud’

WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. recently suffered an eye injury. Now, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has received medical documents to confirm the eye injury. Errol Spence injury confirmed. Spence was scheduled to face eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy