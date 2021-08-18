For Third Consecutive Year, VELOX Media Is Recognized by Inc. 5000 and Financial Times

RBC Veteran Promoted from Chief Operating Officer to Guide Company’s Global Strategic Growth. Coreio Inc. (http://www.coreio.com) today announced that Chief Operating Officer Rob Muroff has been named CEO, effective immediately. For 40 years, Coreio has worked with numerous clients across a broad range of industries including financial services by bringing people, process, and technology together to build novel solutions for critical business problems. Rob joined the company in 2016 after nearly 15 years at RBC, where he held a number of senior-level technical and leadership positions. He holds a BA from Western University and an MA from Wayne State University. Stephen Baird continues as Coreio’s CTO, extending an impressive 20-year relationship working together with Rob. Stephen has a broad range of infrastructure expertise and continues to lead Coreio’s overall strategy and focus on solutions that enable clients to focus on their business priorities.