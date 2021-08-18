Beverly Hills Physicians Now Offers First FDA Approved RHA Fillers by Revance Therapeutics
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Beverly Hills Physicians is now offering Resilient Hyaluronic Acid, or RHA, fillers made by Revance Therapeutics. The health and beauty group says the RHA Collection of fillers are the only FDA-approved hyaluronic acid fillers used to treat skin wrinkles and folds, adding that that the RHA Collection has also been featured on InStyle’s 2021 list of Best Beauty Buys and has won a 2021 Skin Award from Shape Magazine.www.chron.com
