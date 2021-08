Once lockdown ends, try to snag a booking at one of these popular Airbnb accommodations near Sydney. Once lockdown ends and you're you can roam freely from your bubble, one of the best ways to celebrate is by getting the heck out of Sydney, perhaps by booking a stay at one of the five most bookmarked Airbnb locations in regional New South Wales. From purpose-built, luxury homes nestled in acres of rainforest to cosy treehouses and clifftop caves where you can feel at one with your natural surroundings, these eye-catching retreats all make for a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.