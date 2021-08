TIMES UNION REPORTS – Twelve teens were sworn in to the Kosciusko County Teen Court Monday by Superior Court I Judge Karin McGrath. Lana Horoho, Teen Court co-director, said 12 to 14 teen volunteers is typical for Teen Court, which is held during the school year from August to the end of May. There is a special Teen Court that is held during the summer months, but they don’t have the actual hearings.