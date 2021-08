Seven Lakes girls’ cross country coach David Pollack and boys’ cross country coach Scott Kenney are preparing for the upcoming season. Kenney has been with the program since its inception in 2005, and at that time, he was hired as the head coach for the girls track team. For the first eight years of the school’s existence, he served as the head coach for the girls track team, and then he became an assistant coach to spend more time with his family.