SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Who represents you, your family and your neighborhood all depends on redistricting. It happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census data comes out. State lawmakers held a town hall meeting to explain how it impacts all of us. They say the new redistricting maps will not be released until September, but they want your feedback now because redistricting determines who represents you on the congressional, state and local level.