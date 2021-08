Dublin Lady Lion Maddie Loper leaps up to return the ball while team mates move to assist during a recent home game. On Aug. 17, The Lady Lions took on the Rams in Mineral Wells in a narrow loss that went five rounds. Dublin got to 25 in the first two sets with Mineral Wells scoring 13 and 22. The Rams took the third and fourth sets with 25 to Dublin’s 22 and 21 point scores. In the fifth, Mineral Wells got to 15 while Dublin had 10. The ladies followed this with an impressive showing at the Hamilton tournament on Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, the Dublin girls defeated Bruceville-Eddy 2-1 and Hico 2-0. They started Saturday’s play with a 2-0 win over Rio Vista and ended the tourney with a 2-1 loss to Moody High School. This brought the Lady Lions to a 7-5 record Tuesday. The Lady Lions were slated to travel to Glen Rose Tuesday and host a tournament Thursday through Saturday but it was canceled due to COVID quarantines. Sara Gann | Citizen archive photo.