Maggie Sajak, daughter of iconic “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, has a style that is all her own that suits her quite well in her position with the show. As “Wheel of Fortune” royalty, Maggie works closely with her famous father to turn the show into the success that it is. The younger Sajak handles much of the show’s social media work and does an excellent job of appealing “Wheel of Fortune” fans. She has a lot of experience in the field as she is quite active on social media as well. The blonde beauty often shares photos and videos from the show with fans. In one of her most recent Twitter posts, Maggie points out that solving the “Wheel of Fortune” parking lot puzzle is much easier than solving a puzzle on set. That is because you have all the letters of the puzzle already available to you.