New Zealand central bank holds rates at record low as fresh COVID-19 outbreak stokes uncertainty

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, as the country was put into a snap lockdown following the detection of new coronavirus cases. A majority of economists polled by Reuters last week had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points, although some forecasts had changed overnight after the latest COVID-19 shakeup. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
EconomyWNCY

China central bank increases short-term cash injection to meet month-end demand

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Wednesday increased its short-term fund injection through open market operations to meet higher cash demand towards the month-end. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, whereas it mostly...
WorldDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

RBNZ RATE DECISION, DELTA COVID-19, NZD/USD –TALKING POINTS:. RBNZ keeps Official Cash Rates at 0.25% with country in snap Covid lockdown. The New Zealand Dollar sold off after the decision through the prior low 0.6880. Potential for NZD/USD to weaken further as rate hike expectations wind back. The RBNZ delivered...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's central bank keeps rates at record low to support recovery

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday as it tries to support the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic without adding downward pressure on the rupiah currency. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%, where it...
MarketsCNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's interest rate decision. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sat below the flatline in early trade while the Topix index hovered mildly higher. Japan's government on Tuesday decided to...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
Worldgcaptain.com

COVID-19 Scare on Containership in New Zealand

New Zealand health officials have confirmed at least 11 cases of COVID-19 on board a Hamburg Sud containership off the coast of Tauranga, putting dozens of port workers in health and safety protocols. The country’s Ministry of Health said crew members of the MV Rio De La Plata were tested...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Bascand: Covid lockdown only delays tightening cycle – MNI

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) remains on track to begin its tightening cycle as early as this October amid COVID-19 lockdown and rising house price inflation, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in an interview with MNI on Tuesday. Key quotes. “The central bank was "watching...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

New Zealand extends COVID-19 lockdown again

New Zealand's prime minister today extended the country's COVID-19 lockdown again, as the country added 38 cases to its total over the past day, while neighboring Australia grappled with record high cases in the Sydney hot spot. More Delta spread in NZ, Australia. New Zealand on Aug 17 reported its...
Businessb975.com

BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with c.bank

* Malaysia stocks jump 1.5% * S. Korea shares at over 3-month high By Shashwat Awasthi Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings ahead of a symposium this week. Stocks in Jakarta fell 0.5% by 0302 GMT after Bank Indonesia (BI) said late on Monday it would buy government bonds worth up to 439 trillion rupiah ($30.5 billion) to finance COVID-19 relief measures. The scheme is similar to an agreement BI had with the finance ministry last year to fund ballooning healthcare and welfare bills amid the pandemic. Economists had earlier raised concerns about the scheme's effects on inflation, the rupiah and BI's independence. The rupiah traded 0.2% higher, however, as the news coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia's decision to relax some COVID-19 curbs, while the yield on the 10-year benchmark bonds fell 6.1 basis points to 6.32%. The lack of a volatile reaction in the rupiah was also "perhaps an indication that the market still sees this (bond buying) programme as one-off," analysts at OCBC said. "The extension of the BI bond buying program is likely to be of a pre-emptive nature cushioning against any potential volatility as and when the Fed tapers, while there may also be increased needs to support healthcare spending," they said. Broader sentiment was supported by full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the United States which raised the prospect of accelerating inoculations and drove Wall Street indexes to record highs. In Malaysia, where the new Prime Minister took charge over the weekend, stocks jumped more than 1.5% to their highest since June 30. South Korea's KOSPI was on track for its best day since May 10 and the won climbed for a second straight session, ahead of a Bank of Korea policy meeting on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yield down 4 basis points at 4.746%. ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index include Sime Darby Plantation up 5.6%, Sime Darby Bhd up 3.2%, and Hong Leong Financial Group up 3.1%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.05 -5.91 <.N2 0.91 1.09 25> China.

