G981U Firmware Problem - Want AT&T U version

Newbie that probably made a mistake...... I purchased an unlocked, G981U1 phone. Worked okay with AT&T but I didn't have some features including WiFi calling. The phone had TMB software per review of the Software Information screen but didn't have any splash screens. Decided to change to AT&T's U firmware to try to get WiFi calling. I first tried the firmware (G981U_TAW_1) in the link in the OP of this thread https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...e-links-and-flashing-discussion-here.4054757/ . First step seemed to update okay (BL, AP, CP, no home CSC) but I never got the "reboot to apply new carrier settings" and the software still seemed to be from TMobile since I saw still saw TMB in multiple places on the software information screen page. I then gave G981U_UDA_2 firmware a try. This updated fine but then I had the T-Mobile splash screen and AT&T locked my account when I inserted the sim. I tried uploading the USERDATA file but that didn't make any difference. I am now reading more about this UDA and think that I now have a bootloader that won't let me go back to a U1 version. I am using Odin 3.14.4 but get the SHA256 error. At this point I would like to get either to the AT&T U version or the generic U1 software. I hope it's not too late to yell HELP!

Android Police

AT&T says that alleged massive customer data hack didn't happen on its watch

Last week T-Mobile elicited groans after it confirmed a massive hack of customer data — its fourth such hack in four years. For a short time it appeared that something similar had happened to its in-country carrier rival, AT&T: a post on an illicit hacker forum claimed to have customer data from 70 million people, selling for $200,000. But in contrast with T-Mobile's response, AT&T says its investigation of the sample data indicates that it didn't come from the company's servers.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Google Pixel 5a vs. Apple iPhone SE: Which should you buy?

Looking for a cheap phone with strong battery life and an even stronger camera? Then Google’s recently revealed Pixel 5a is probably the phone for you. While it’s far from the most stylish phone around, the day-and-a-half battery life and extremely good camera make this $449 device a great choice for anyone who wants a good, strong phone for less than $500.
Electronicsmactrast.com

Apple Releases Firmware Update for New Siri Remote

Apple has released a firmware update for the new Siri Remote, which is designed for use with the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD streaming boxes. The new firmware has an internal version number of 9M6772. The prior firmware version was 9M6336. Please note, this is not the firmware version that you see in the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote settings.
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Nokia XR20

What’s huge, tough and grey? And err… has a waggly bit on the end? No, not a whale, but this the latest from HMD Global, the people who now run the Nokia brand. This is the XR20 and it’s an absolute beast. Yes, like the whale, even in water. Up to 1.5m for an hour etc.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Sideloading wifi calling/texting firmware?

I have an unlocked Moto G7 using Net10 as my service provider. I do not seem to have access to WiFi Calling/Texting. I was told that since my phone is unlocked it may be missing the firmware to enable this feature and it my be possible to load it manually?
Technologyxda-developers

Flash T-Mobile firmware on unlocked S21 ultra

I'll admit I'm a noob, but I was wondering if there were guides or a way to flash the official T-Mobile carrier firmware on an unlocked s21 ultra by chance? If anyone can point me in the right direction please. Thank you and sorry if it's a dumb question. fil.lujan...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

August Update Available For Galaxy S21 Series On AT&T & T-Mobile

The August 2021 Android security update is now available for Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 series on AT&T and T-Mobile. The rollout follows the initial release for the Verizon units some three weeks ago. Unlocked Galaxy S21 models also received the latest security update a couple of weeks back. The new SMR...
Technologyxda-developers

The Google Pay team is reportedly seeing an exodus of talent as the payment service struggles to grow

In November last year, Google released a revamped Google Pay app. The new app was completely rewritten in Flutter and featured an updated design. It also included several new features, like the ability to transfer money to friends and family members, search for local retailers who accept Google Pay, and more. Although the update made Google Pay a whole lot more useful, the app hasn’t seen the level of growth that some Googlers expected. As a result, several senior executives from the Google Pay team have left the company.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Pixel 6 Could Come With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

In-display fingerprint sensors are becoming more common on phones these days, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise to learn that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 could be adopting the feature as well. This is according to a series of screenshots shared on Twitter by Android’s Hiroshi Lockheimer. The...
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Have T-Mobile? You Might Be Getting a Free Year of Apple TV+

If you're on T-Mobile's Magenta and Magenta Max cell phone plans (or a legacy Sprint plan), there's a good chance you can get a year subscription to Apple TV+ for free. That's because, starting August 25 (tomorrow), T-Mobile will start offering this exclusive deal. It isn't just for new customers or people who haven't subscribed to Apple TV+ yet. Anybody on these plans can take advantage of it.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp is making it easier to quickly send payments

WhatsApp is adding a new shortcut button for users to send payments through WhatsApp Pay in the beta version of the app. While it’s currently a beta-only feature, it’s likely that it will roll out in a stable build in a future update. Previously, you had to go to the chat action sheet in order to send a payment, rather than having a dedicated button in the chat bar itself.
Technologywccftech.com

Chip Shortage Has Affected ‘Everybody But Apple’ Says Analyst

The global chip shortage has affected major manufacturers this year and it will continue for a while. While companies are facing difficulties, analyst says that the chip shortage has affected 'everyone but Apple." Apple is said to launch its new iPhone 13 series in September along with a redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini 6. With these products underway, the company has marked its share of chipsets ahead of other manufacturers. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony issued a firmware update for the A7c

Fixes an issue where the information displayed in the viewfinder may not appear in the correct position. Download it here: sony.com/electronics/support/e-mount-body-ilce-7-series/ilce-7c/software/00265182. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Latest iOS update breaks iPhone's cellular connectivity; Apple offers some options to try

Back during the waning days of July, Apple pushed out iOS 14.7.1 to patch a serious security issue that "may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." In other words, if you still haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 14.7.1, you might want to do so now by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Cell Phones9to5Google

OnePlus has updated these phones to Android 11

OnePlus might have promised the Android 11 update to a number of the firm’s former flagship devices, but just how many have received the latest OS build or when can you expect it to come to your phone?. This article will be continuously updated with new devices as rollouts begin....
NFLxda-developers

Further evidence shows Google’s Pixel 6 will have ultra-wideband (UWB) support

Ultra-wideband or UWB is a short-range wireless communication protocol that offers precise tracking and positioning of IoT devices and high-speed data transmission over a high-frequency radio spectrum. Apple’s iPhone 11 was the first modern smartphone to introduce the UWB tech. Since then, the technology has made its way to several high-end smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Fold 2, Galaxy S21+ / S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. Soon, the Pixel 6 series could join this list, as evidence is mounting that Google’s next-gen Pixel phones will support UWB.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple facing bigger bills for A-series and M-series chips

A paywalled report suggests that Apple will be facing bigger bills from TSMC for its A-series and M-series chips …. TSMC is poised to raise its quotes including those for advanced sub-7nm process technologies, which will result in more manufacturing costs facing Apple and other major clients, according to industry sources.

