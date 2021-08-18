G981U Firmware Problem - Want AT&T U version

Newbie that probably made a mistake...... I purchased an unlocked, G981U1 phone. Worked okay with AT&T but I didn't have some features including WiFi calling. The phone had TMB software per review of the Software Information screen but didn't have any splash screens. Decided to change to AT&T's U firmware to try to get WiFi calling. I first tried the firmware (G981U_TAW_1) in the link in the OP of this thread https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...e-links-and-flashing-discussion-here.4054757/ . First step seemed to update okay (BL, AP, CP, no home CSC) but I never got the "reboot to apply new carrier settings" and the software still seemed to be from TMobile since I saw still saw TMB in multiple places on the software information screen page. I then gave G981U_UDA_2 firmware a try. This updated fine but then I had the T-Mobile splash screen and AT&T locked my account when I inserted the sim. I tried uploading the USERDATA file but that didn't make any difference. I am now reading more about this UDA and think that I now have a bootloader that won't let me go back to a U1 version. I am using Odin 3.14.4 but get the SHA256 error. At this point I would like to get either to the AT&T U version or the generic U1 software. I hope it's not too late to yell HELP!