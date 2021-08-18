Local officials prepare for guidance on COVID-19 vaccine boosters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for people who are immunocompromised. This comes after a meeting last Friday where officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved and recommended a small subset of the American population move forward with a third shot. The Kent County Health Department says they began giving out the additional dose on Monday.www.woodtv.com
