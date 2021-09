Seattle – A 23-year-old Mount Vernon, Washington, woman was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 7 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez sold counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with fentanyl in Skagit and Whatcom Counties. The pills were connected to at least two overdoses, including the overdose death of a Bellingham 17-year-old. At the sentencing hearing Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez urged the friends and loved ones of the victim and the defendant to spread the word about the dangers of fentanyl. “Think what you can do to keep your family and friends as safe as you possibly can,” the Chief Judge said.