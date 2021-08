Demi Lovato got candid about their decision to end their engagement with ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, calling it maybe the "best thing" that ever happened to them. While speaking with Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit this week, Lovato opened up about the breakup, coming out as nonbinary, and changing their pronouns. Lovato explained that the coronavirus pandemic "had everything to do with it," and during the global lockdown in March 2020, they were "starting to identify as non-binary."