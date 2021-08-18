Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134 GMT, having closed down 3.4% on Tuesday. Wheat hit a February 2013 high of $7.75 a bushel last week.

* Soybean futures were down 0.2% at $13.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5% on Tuesday.

* Corn futures fell 0.1% to $5.63 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% the previous session.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week made steep cuts to its monthly world crop projections, fuelling global supply concerns.

* Egypt, the world’s top importer, set an international wheat purchase tender. Brokers await results expected on Wednesday to get a gauge on global prices.

* The USDA confirmed private sales of 198,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China, the world’s top importer of the oilseed, and another 132,000 tonnes to unknown buyers.

* Market eyes the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. The tour said on Monday that corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts were above three-year averages for Ohio and below averages for South Dakota.

* The USDA late Monday lowered its condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and corn crops, bucking analysts’ expectations for no changes.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar hit a nine-month high against the euro on Wednesday and held near recent peaks on other majors as investors cut exposure to riskier currencies, mostly on COVID-19 concerns, while the kiwi dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank meeting.

