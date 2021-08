For those who weren’t following Triple-A Oklahoma City’s dramatic 11-10 win against Round Rock on Tuesday night, you missed Gavin Lux’s professional debut at third base. Lux went 2-for-4 on the night with a pair of singles and a run scored, and he fielded a clean third base. Tuesday was Lux’s third game as part of a rehab assignment for his hamstring. So far for OKC, he has appeared at both second and third base, in addition to pinch hitting on Monday.