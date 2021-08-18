Cancel
Texas Supreme Court: GOP can have Dems absent from state Capitol arrested

By Rebecca Falconer
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday evening the state's House Democrats can be arrested if they don't attend the state Capitol due to their efforts to stop a Republican push to pass voting restrictions. Why it matters: While the court has already blocked lower court orders in Travis and Harris...

