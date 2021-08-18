Cancel
Kendall Jenner poses with Devin Booker’s Olympic gold medal and a bottle of beer while on a lake date

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago

If there’s one thing Kendall Jenner won‘t be able to experience, it’s competing in the Olympics- unless they make walking the runway a sport. Nevertheless, it doesn’t really matter because she has an Olympic gold medal she can play with any time, her boyfriend Davin Booker’s. The 24-year-old basketball star is back in the United States after Team USA took home the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He celebrated his win by heading to the lake with Kendall and his dog Raven. Booker made sure to pack the essentials like beer, and his gold medal. He shared photos from the trip which included a pic of Kendall with the medal around her neck drinking beer. The model looked happy to be back with her boyfriend as she posed in front of an American Flag in a green bikini and matching hat.

Kendall Jenner

During the gold medal Olympic game, Booker scored two free throws and played a total of 22 minutes, per Yahoo!. Kendall isn’t the only Jenner that her hands-on Booker’s Olympic gold medal. The athlete was invited to Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday part y and Kris Jenner couldn’t resist the golden award. She snapped 2 photos of the award sitting on her plate and wrote, “Congratulations on your major and amazing accomplishment!!! We are sooooo proud of you!! A GOLD MEDAL!! So amazing we love you.” Of course, it‘s not the first time the family has been around an Olympic Gold medal, Caitlyn Jenner took gold for the decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Kris Jenner shared photo of the gold medal and Kylie’s birthday party

RELATED:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of their 10 days of quarantine

You won’t believe how big 2-year-old Psalm is in Kim Kardashian’s latest pic

Kendall Jenner is officially a bartender! The model served her tequila to fans while visiting the Hamptons

Kendall has been one of the most private of the famous sisters but has been more open when it comes to her relationship with Devin. She went Instagram official with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard on Valentine’s Day 2021 but they sparked dating rumors back in July 2020.

