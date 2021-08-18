Cancel
ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...

www.registercitizen.com

BusinessRegister Citizen

Clovity ranks in the top 25% of Fastest Growing US Companies on the Inc. 5000 List in One of the Most Challenging Global Economic Years

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Last week, Clovity received its biggest validation to date in its drive for growth by earning a very strong ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in America. Making this list means that Clovity shares this honor with the top .07% of companies in this country with recent notable members like Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Salesforce, Qualcomm, PayPal, Dell, and HP. During a global downturn unlike many have seen in their lifetime, Clovity was able to grow at nearly 400% over the last 3 years. An astounding feat in normal economic times, the company is extremely proud of the way it was able to evolve in a manner that not only achieved tremendous growth but also contribute to the nation’s response to the pandemic through its IoT deployments and their proprietary software, CSensorNet.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Comcast Business to Acquire Masergy

PHILADELPHIA—In a move that will strengthen its ability to better serve global enterprises, Comcast Business has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy, a pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition will help Comcast Business further expand its client base among large and mid-size companies,...
Personal FinanceRegister Citizen

Century Business Solutions Partners with Focused Impressions to Deliver Credit Card Processing within FocusPoint

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Focused Impressions, the only B2B/B2C eCommerce solution exclusively built for SAP Business One to allow credit card processing directly within FocusPoint. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for FocusPoint that...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
RetailRegister Citizen

Hypersonix Scores Big with Gartner

Gartner Selects Hypersonix in Two Hype Cycle Reports and The Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools. Hypersonix, the leading Enterprise AI platform for Commerce, announced today its recognition by Gartner in the 2021 Hype Cycle reports for Digital Commerce and Retail. Even more significantly, Gartner names Hypersonix in its Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools.
SoftwareRegister Citizen

A.I. meets no-code workflow automation & data management - HyperOffice's WorkMap.ai is now an intelligent resource allocation, scheduling & notification engine

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. HyperOffice today announced a slew of new capabilities in WorkMap.ai which represent, among other things, an unprecedented coming together of artificial intelligence and workflow automation. “As a provider of no-code automation with WorkMap, we come across riveting use-cases - an international NGO looking to...
Cell PhonesRegister Citizen

Announcing NowSecure Academy Online Training for Mobile App Security Skills

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, announced the immediate availability of a free online training resource for the mobile app community, NowSecure Academy. Now individuals and teams can upskill mobile developers with mobile app security coding best practices, earn certificates for learning development and security skills, and gain mobile appsec pen testing and hacking proficiency with the world’s most effective mobile-focused app security courses.
Economyfranchising.com

SoBol’s Healthy Food Franchise Proud to be Part of Prestigious List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Impressive ranking for first time nominee to Inc. Magazine top 5000 list. August 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // Patchogue, New York - Inc. magazine has just released its list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. SoBol, the superfood cafe specializing in acai bowls, green bowls, and fruit smoothies has ranked an amazing #2,153 on the list, which is an impressive distinction for this first-time nominee.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.9 Billion Global Market for Cloud Field Service Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $43.4 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud Systems Management Software by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Systems Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

API Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | New Relic, 3scale, Rogue Wave Software

2020-2025 Global API Management Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global API Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apigee Edge, New Relic, 3scale, Rogue Wave Software, Software AG, IBM, Dell, CA Technologies, Akana, InSync Tech-Fin Solutions, Kong Enterprise, Intel Services, WSO2, MuleSoft & Informatica.
Glendale, AZyourvalley.net

Glendale asset management company makes prestigious list

Inc. magazine revealed that AVANA Companies, a family of lending and asset management platforms, located in Arrowhead Executive Center, 17235 N. 75th Ave., Suite E-145, in Glendale, has made it to its annual Inc. 5000 list out of 7MM companies the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
CancerMedagadget.com

Embolization Particle Market Size 2021 : Global Analysis by Size, Share, Industry Report, Key Trends, by Specialty, Providers, Service Providers, Application and Regional Forecast to 2026

Embolization therapy is the minimally invasive procedure where an embolus is administered for stopping the bleeding or for cutting off the blood supply to a tumor, to shrink it and prepare for its removal. Several interventional radiology procedures uses Embolization, where the interventional radiologist makes use of a image guidance for inserting the catheter within the primary artery, advancing it to the vessel that leads to the tumor or several parts where the supply of blood needs to be stopped. Embolization is the alternative for certain patients having tumors which cannot be surgically removed. The process is used for treating different types of hemorrhages, cancerous tumors, along with managing malignant hypertension resulted due to renal failure.
Economymassachusettsnewswire.com

Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, recognized as a 2021 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider

WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, was recognized today as a 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The award recognizes the U.S. mortgage industry’s top mortgage technology providers as verified by originators and tech specialists across the country.
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Aligned Technology Solutions is No. 2592 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – the Inc. 5000. ALEXANDRIA, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Inc. magazine today revealed that Aligned Technology Solutions is No. 2592 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businesst2conline.com

Top 10 Outsourced Managed AWS Services Providers

When you are looking for an outsourced managed AWS service, you want to find a company that offers the best of both worlds. You want someone who can offer great prices and high-quality services. If this sounds like what you are looking for, we have compiled a list of the Top IT Outsourcing Companies that manage AWS service providers in America!
SoftwarePosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

iMagnum Healthcare expands itself into a Technology and Services provider in Revenue Cycle Management Industry

Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMagnum Healthcare, a technology agnostic revenue cycle management services provider, today announced its transformationas a Technology and Services company in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry, focusing on catering its services to the US Healthcare market. Through this, the company will be focusing on...
MarketsThe LastPass Blog

Four Key Trends From Datto’s Global State of the MSP Report

Datto’s Global State of the MSP Report highlights several important MSP trends that will impact managed service providers (MSPs) in the coming years. On the whole, MSPs have been able to enjoy steady growth despite the uncertain economic climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pace of cloud migration is accelerating, but client cyber security concerns are also top of mind. Here’s a look at the four key findings in the Global State of the MSP Report and what they say about the road ahead for MSPs.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

THN’s New Global Hotel Direct Channel Report Indicates Positive Signs of Industry Recovery

The Hotels Network (THN), a full-stack direct growth platform for hotels, has released the first BenchDirect Insights Report, a global hotel study that benchmarks direct channel performance by region in Q2 2021 versus Q1 2021. To shine a light on how today’s hotel direct channel scene looks, the report analyzes the key metrics related to an effective direct booking strategy - from website traffic acquisition and conversion rates to price disparities and visitor profile.

