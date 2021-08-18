Cancel
Church made famous by Paul Revere reckons with its ties to slavery

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 8 days ago

The main reason people come to visit the Old North Church in Boston's historic North End is to see the famous steeple where two lanterns signaled to Americans Paul Revere's famous cries that "the British are coming!" "We fit right into a paradox because of this steeple that everyone is...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Religionabc17news.com

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

Boston’s Old North Church is getting a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will help it better integrate its ties to the American Revolution and its links to the slave trade. The church is famous as the place where in 1775 two lanterns in the steeple signaled that the British were heading to Concord and Lexington and set Paul Revere on the ride that launched the American Revolution. But it’s not as well known that some of the church’s early congregants were slave holders. The grant announced Tuesday will be used to better inform visitors; update exhibits and interpretive signage; and update digital programming.
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Old South Church Installation Depicts Inhumanity of Slavery

A large banner now hanging outside Old South Church depicts people packed as cargo into a ship juxtaposed against those of the faces and families of those who might be descended from former slaves, or what these people might’ve looked like before they were enslaved. The installation, called “Middle Passage...
ReligionColumbian

Church explores links to slavery

The great contradiction of Boston’s Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery.
Urbana, ILillinois.edu

A Reckoning At Covenant Fellowship Church

Since 1990, Covenant Fellowship Church has been a well respected Christian church on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a congregation of thousands of students, most of whom are Asian Americans. But the church is now in crisis following bombshell reporting by WBEZ (the NPR member station in Chicago) showing a long history of sexual and spiritual abuse amongst congregants, and subsequent cover-ups by church leadership. We spoke to two WBEZ reporters who broke the story.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bow Tie Cinemas building bought by Hoboken Grace Church

Hoboken Grace Church will be using the new space for services and other activities. Photo via Google Maps. The building that housed Hoboken’s Bow Tie Cinemas is under contract to be sold to the Hoboken Grace Community Church, the church announced. The move is part of the church’s “Home Initiative”...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
MusicWashington City Paper

D.C. Jazz Giant Howard “Kingfish” Franklin Has Died

Several years ago, I was listening to a classic jazz album when I became preoccupied by a drum figure. The album’s liner notes described the figure with great complexity, but what I heard was rudimentary—in fact, it was a literal rudiment. Seeking clarity, I dropped a text to one of my go-to experts on the D.C. jazz scene, Howard “Kingfish” Franklin.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Paul Revere Tankard Acquired for Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

WILLIAMSBURG — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced that it has incorporated into its collection a silver tankard created by icon of the American Revolution, Paul Revere. The tankard, which dates to circa 1795, was made by the colonial silversmith. It was acquired as a result of...
spiritualdirection.com

The Holy Eucharist and Reverence Webinar

Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on linkedin Share on email Share on print. One of my deepest desires is that the Holy Eucharist be reverenced in a way worthy of what it is: the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, truly present in all His glory under the species of bread and wine.
Religionjacksonprogress-argus.com

HAL BRADY: Brass for gold?

One of the great strengths of the Bible is that it is so graphic. It doesn’t deal with abstractions. It reveals truth through persons, and this is no less true in this article. King Solomon was dead, but in his life he had built a kingdom of magnificence. His cities were strong, well-fortified and protected by trained armies. Even his personal royal guards carried 300 golden shields whenever they accompanied him to the temple. But, as I noted, Solomon was dead. Shortly thereafter, the kingdom was divided and Solomon’s wicked son Rehoboam became the King of Judah. Under Rehoboam’s reign, the first five years saw horrible deterioration — politically, morally and spiritually. Then in the fifth year of Rehoboam’s reign, the Egyptian armies invaded Judah and the kingdom fell.
ReligionKEYT

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

Boston’s Old North Church is getting a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will help it better integrate its ties to the American Revolution and its links to the slave trade. The church is famous as the place where in 1775 two lanterns in the steeple signaled that the British were heading to Concord and Lexington and set Paul Revere on the ride that launched the American Revolution. But it’s not as well known that some of the church’s early congregants were slave holders. The grant announced Tuesday will be used to better inform visitors; update exhibits and interpretive signage; and update digital programming.
Boston, MAnewsitem.com

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

The great contradiction of Boston's Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery.

