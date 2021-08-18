Church made famous by Paul Revere reckons with its ties to slavery

One of the great strengths of the Bible is that it is so graphic. It doesn’t deal with abstractions. It reveals truth through persons, and this is no less true in this article. King Solomon was dead, but in his life he had built a kingdom of magnificence. His cities were strong, well-fortified and protected by trained armies. Even his personal royal guards carried 300 golden shields whenever they accompanied him to the temple. But, as I noted, Solomon was dead. Shortly thereafter, the kingdom was divided and Solomon’s wicked son Rehoboam became the King of Judah. Under Rehoboam’s reign, the first five years saw horrible deterioration — politically, morally and spiritually. Then in the fifth year of Rehoboam’s reign, the Egyptian armies invaded Judah and the kingdom fell.