SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed and having his car stolen in Sparks. Officers were called to an alley along 4th/5th streets just before noon on Tuesday, August 17. When they arrived on scene, they learned that Jesus Dorantes was stabbed multiple times and had his vehicle stolen. The victim’s wounds were considered life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital for surgery.