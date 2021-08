After he was once again lit up like a Christmas tree by the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night at Wrigley the Chicago Cubs on Thursday placed pitcher Jake Arietta on unconditional release waivers. Arietta who was a key member of the Cubs 2016 World Series winning team has been struggling the past few seasons culminating in his abysmal season thus far. Arietta was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA at the time of his release. Arietta has also been a strong opponent of the Covid-19 vaccine. In his final press conference Wednesday night he actually asked Cubs beat writer Bruce Levine to remove his mask. Levine is 65 years old. With the release of Arietta the Cubs now just have 3 members of the 2016 World Series team still on the roster. Pitcher Kyle Hendricks, OF Jason Heyward, and catcher Wilson Contreras. The Cubs actually placed Contreras on the 10 day IL with a right knee sprain as well.