Re: Crowds at Georgia game

Georgia State
Newport, ME|Bangor Daily News
A 6-foot-7 Newport basketball star has a college scholarship offer. He just finished 8th grade.
The earliest date Cooper Flagg could accept a college athletic scholarship is in November 2024. But early indications suggest that he could have plenty of options when that time comes. Flagg, a 6-foot-7-inch basketball forward who will be a freshman at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport this fall, got...
Public Health|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Former basketball star Tony Tolbert dies, had COVID-19
Tony Tolbert, a former Michigan high school basketball star who played at two Michigan universities, has died at age 50.
San Diego, CA|Posted byLarry Brown Sports
Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement
Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Alabama State|saturdaytradition.com
Pump fake: Nation's No. 1 receiver fakes out Alabama fans during commitment announcement
One of the nation’s best players in the class of 2023 just faked out Alabama’s entire fan base. 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss picked Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon, but he had some fun during his announcement. Just before announcing the Sooners as his choice, Inniss briefly picked up the Alabama hat in front of him.
College Sports|Posted byFanSided
UNC Basketball: Joel Berry II announces his retirement
The former UNC basketball standout has decided that it is time to officially retire from the sport of basketball. Joel Berry II is ready to step away from the sport of basketball. On an Instagram Live chat with British Tar Heel of Ceiling is the Roof, Berry announced that he...
Marietta, GA|Posted by11Alive
'The classes try to be intimidating, but they’re really not' | 13-year-old describes first day at Georgia Tech
After years of dreaming of being a yellow jacket, Caleb Anderson started his first day on campus.
Georgia State|Posted byFanSided
Georgia Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2021 season
There are only a handful of days until the 2021 Georgia football season returns for what seems like one of the most anticipated seasons since 2017. The Bulldogs have some unfinished business after falling short of making the SEC Championship and College Football playoff last year. Could 2021 finally be...
myrtlebeachonline.com
Clemson football has easiest schedule of all ACC teams, ESPN ranking says
Clemson’s chances of going undefeated this year are pretty high, perhaps higher than in recent seasons. More than just returning a bulk of its players, the Tigers have the easiest schedule among all ACC teams, according to ESPN writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ projections. Connelly’s strength of schedule rating “is measured...
Georgia State|tigernet.com
Re: Daunting Schedule For Georgia
Is it me or am I missing something here? This is the schedule that I have been hearing so much about. Should they loose to Clemson they will have "TIME" to regroup. It looks like after Florida- the next hardest game have is the BYE week. Saturday, Sept. 4 Clemson.
Georgia State|tigernet.com
Re: TNET: Report: Two Georgia starters "highly unlikely" to face Clemson due to injury
Would be interesting to see if more fans believe this is fake injury report?. But not having Washington especially if they end up not getting Gilbert back is potentially devastating to their offense! Because Washington and Gilbert on the field at the same time would be a nightmare for any defense including ours.
College Sports|sportswar.com
Regional rivalry games such as USC/ Clemson, Georgia/Georgia Tech, could
Cause a bump in this road. However, the type of games you suggest are a potential big source of revenue. Hopefully, the conferences will be willing to stop playing G5 teams except maybe one per year and replace all with games within the alliance. Just leave the G5 teams for the SEC to play.
Georgia State|saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. Clemson: ESPN broadcast crew, game information revealed
The start of a new college football season is always exciting. It’s even better when there are some marquee matchups right off the bat, and this year, that is certainly the case. One of the most highly anticipated season openers will feature a pair of top-5 teams, as No. 3...
Georgia State|tigernet.com
Re: Georgia injury concerns
I see unsubstantiated posts on the Junkyard that Washington and Tykee Smith will miss "multiple weeks" with foot injuries.
Georgia State|tigernet.com
Re: Clemson vs Georgia Tickets available now
Iptay released the Georgia tickets today.. Check your emails. Go tigers. all i know if you purchased them, you will have to transfer to the person that is using the ticket, if you can't figure it out, im sure iptay office can help but i think you just transfer to another persons email , i downloaded mine in my apple wallet.
Fayetteville, NC|Fayetteville Observer
Hubert Davis: UNC hoops freshmen Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn have played 'off the charts'
Hubert Davis’ first two months of floor work with Dontrez Styles and D’Marco Dunn gave the UNC men’s basketball coach enough confidence for a lofty prediction about his two incoming freshmen on Tuesday. “By the time they leave Carolina, they’re going to be (some) of the best players ever to...
NFL|dawgnation.com
Georgia OC Todd Monken ready to ‘see where we’re at’ with offensive line in scrimmage
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has never had a more scrutinized offense line than the one that will take the field today. The Bulldogs are holding a closed scrimmage in front of a crowd of hundreds with family, friends and donors at Sanford Stadium, looking to iron out a reloading offensive line that’s working on replacing five NFL draft picks over the past two seasons.
Florida State|Posted byOn3.com
Washington DL Jayden Wayne eyeing games at Bama, Georgia, Florida, more
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln defensive lineman Jayden Wayne is just two weeks away from the start of his junior season. It's an exciting time for Wayne, as he balances a booming recruitment and what he's hoping is a sack-filled year.
Clemson, SC|tigernet.com
No. 1-rated 2023 prospect has Clemson in top schools
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. The nation's top-rated 2023 defender named Clemson in his top schools group on Wednesday. Five-star defensive line prospect Lebbeus Overton's top group also includes Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee and North Carolina. The...
Football|Posted byWSB Radio
Mask mandate now in effect for upcoming Georgia-Clemson game
Fans hoping to see the Georgia Bulldogs play in this year’s Dukes Mayo Classic will now need to bring a mask. A new mandate has been issued. The Board of Health of Mecklenburg County issued a mask mandate Wednesday. The mandate requires face coverings to be worn within indoor public places, businesses or establishments within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. The mandate is effective immediately and will continue through Sept. 1.
College Sports|tigernet.com
Re: What's the cost of exiting the Big10 for Ohio St/Michigan?
What's the cost of exiting the Big10 for Ohio St/Michigan?. Re: What's the cost of exiting the Big10 for Ohio St/Michigan?. I really doubt Ohio State would consider moving to the SEC. Like I said in another post, its about the money and supposedly the amount of money B1G schools make in research grants from their academic alliance dwarfs the money from football (which is obviously quite a bit on its own anyway). And all their historic rivalries are there too and they're dominating the conference and have been to the playoff multiple times. They literally have nothing to gain by leaving.
