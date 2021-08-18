Re: Crowds at Georgia game

What's the cost of exiting the Big10 for Ohio St/Michigan?. Re: What's the cost of exiting the Big10 for Ohio St/Michigan?. I really doubt Ohio State would consider moving to the SEC. Like I said in another post, its about the money and supposedly the amount of money B1G schools make in research grants from their academic alliance dwarfs the money from football (which is obviously quite a bit on its own anyway). And all their historic rivalries are there too and they're dominating the conference and have been to the playoff multiple times. They literally have nothing to gain by leaving.