Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Taliban pledges of moderation and women’s rights elicit skepticism

By MARCUS YAM, LAURA KING AND NABIH BULOS
Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban, seeking to dispel fears of a return to the group’s repressive rule of two decades ago, promised Tuesday to respect the rights of Afghan women and refrain from seeking vengeance against former foes. But tens of thousands of compatriots, some enduring bloody beatings at the...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Military Personnel#Pentagon#Americans#Afghans#State Department#Army Maj#Air Force#Shariah#The Islamic Emirate#Tolo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy