Golf Residence / Gets Architects

By Curated by Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Privileging the view looking out to the golf field and the incidence of sunlight, the mass combination of GolFN House started with a transversal cut. The cut creates a sharp intersection between the upper masses; to confront and frame the lush scenery of the golf field across the house and Mount Salak far away. The site in Bogor is chosen by the owner to reminisce about the cherished memories of his childhood home in Saudi Arabia. The golf field turns into the inclusion of familiar scenery of dunes desert landscape: they have a similar gradual slope although come in different hues. The ideal place to plan and build a space for an easement.

