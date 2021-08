The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks decent despite the increasing new COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.9% in July against an increase of 0.2% in June. There was a 1.4% rise in manufacturing output despite the constrained supply of semiconductors, followed by a 1.2% rise in mining production. However, there was a 2.1% fall in utilities production.