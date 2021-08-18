Cancel
Coastal Carolina University to require masks indoors on campus

By Kevin Accettulla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to require masks indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status. In an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees made the decision after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled earlier Tuesday that public universities were allowed to require masks. Fourteen of the 17 trustees were present at the meeting, according to President Michael Benson.

