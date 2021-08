Gavin Lux returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week after a stint on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain with no obvious role for him due to Corey Seager being healthy again and the addition of Trea Turner. With Seager and Turner up the middle, there wasn't going to be much time for Lux there, so the Dodgers got him reps at third base during his Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lux started at the position on his first night back from the IL.