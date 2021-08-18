Cancel
Buchanan County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Heavy rain impacting Dickenson and Buchanan counties Doppler radar and rain gages indicate one to two inches of rain has fallen, and up to another inch is possible overnight. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. It is especially hard to tell the depth of the water at night. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Move to higher ground.

