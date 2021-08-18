Cancel
Habersham County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Habersham by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Habersham The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Habersham County in northeastern Georgia * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1011 PM EDT, The Soque River near Clarkesville is cresting but continues to remain out of its banks following earlier heavy rainfall. Storm-total rainfall of 3-5 inches occurred, but no additional rainfall is expected. Expect nuisance flooding near Pitts Park and other adjacent low-lying areas including farmland, parks, greenways, and campgrounds to continue for the next few hours as the Soque River begins a slow recession. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Clarkesville, Demorest and Batesville.

alerts.weather.gov

