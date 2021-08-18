Cancel
The House of the Dragon Needs to Avoid These GoT Mistakes

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame of Thrones fans should be a little excited at least since House of the Dragon is, hopefully, still going to be headed to the small screen in early 2022, though if there are any more delays the release date might be in question. But it’s easy to understand how the ending of GoT left a sour taste in the mouths of many people. It was too rushed, too hurried, and didn’t allow many characters to develop their arcs in a satisfactory fashion. Plus, the story outpaced the author, who is at this time still working on finishing the series. But with House of the Dragon looming it feels as though a few of the same mistakes might be in the making, so it’s fair to think that it might be wise to know what to look for. It’s very possible that House of the Dragon might be able to satisfy the fans in a way that the initial show fell just short of in the final season. A story focusing on House Targaryen and their rule of Westeros is bound to be something exciting to watch, but the hope is that they won’t make the same mistakes.

