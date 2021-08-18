Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76 on Tuesday night. Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with 2:20 remaining. Allie Quigley made her sixth 3-pointer with 52.7 left to pull Chicago within two points, but Moriah Jefferson answered with a basket in the lane and the Wings led by two possessions the rest of the way.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satou Sabally
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Candace Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#The Dallas Wings#The Chicago Sky 80 76#Kahleah Copper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

WNBA's best 25 under 25: Ranking A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and all the young stars

The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, 40, and the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, 39, won their fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. The Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles won her fourth gold, and at age 35 was just one point shy Tuesday of becoming the first player in league history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game. The "older generation" of WNBA players is still going strong.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Evolution Of The Chicago Bulls: Starting Lineups For The Past 5 Seasons

For the first time in three years, the Bulls have a lineup that could compete with the top tier of the Eastern Conference. After three dismal seasons, the firing of Jim Boylen, and an aggressive 2021 offseason, the Bulls believe that their lineup could get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Jazz 81, Mavericks 80

Trent Forrest knocked down a free throw in sudden death double overtime to lift the Jazz over the Mavericks, 81-80. Trent Forrest finished with 15 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Udoka Azubuike added 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the victory. Robert Franks tallied 17 points and four rebounds for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-2.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Rockets to add prospects Daishen Nix, Tyler Bey

The Rockets reached agreement on training camp deals with two players, both prospects who will sign exhibit 10 contracts, a person with knowledge of the moves said. The Rockets will sign Daishen Nix, who played with Rockets draft pick Jalen Green with the G League Ignite last season, and forward Tyler Bey, who was briefly with the Mavericks last season.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Dallas Keuchel’s upcoming role in the rotation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 10: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Chicago White Sox walks to the dugout after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on August 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBAYardbarker

Dallas Mavs Fall Short 81-80 In Double OT Loss To Utah Jazz

It took two overtime periods for an outcome to be reached, but finally, the Dallas Mavericks ultimately fell short 81-80 at the hands of the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the team's summer league schedule. It's difficult to envision a worse possible start than what the Mavericks put together...
NBAPosted by
NESN

CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Dominates Dallas In 80-59 Win

The Connecticut Sun bounced back from their Commissioner’s Cup loss with a dominant 80-59 win over the Wings on Sunday during a matinee in Dallas. Using one of their signature 3-and-D performances, they contained Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who led the game with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal.
MLSKEYT

Pizarro scores in 93rd minute to send Miami past Chicago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night. Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season. Miami won its third straight home game, while Chicago had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches — with 12 losses. Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.
Chicago, ILESPN

Late Luka Stojanovic goal gets Chicago Fire past Columbus Crew

Luka Stojanovic scored in the 77th minute and Bobby Shuttleworth made his only save in second-half stoppage time to give the Chicago Fire a 1-0 victory over the visiting Columbus Crew on Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to four games. The Fire (5-9-5, 20 points) have won two straight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy