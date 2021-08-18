Cancel
Law

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's first podcast goes live on all streaming platforms

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

First series of episodes recaps 2015 trial for Iraq War Veteran injured at McCormick Place Convention Center. The lawyers of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. are excited to announce the launch of the firm’s first podcast, “Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff’s Pursuit of Justice,” which shares a behind-the-scenes look at some of the firm’s biggest trials in history. In the first series of episodes, Attorney Patrick A. Salvi II and host Marcie Mangan share the incredible story of how Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys obtained a multi-million dollar recovery for an Iraq War Veteran who was seriously injured at Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center.

