Paris ISD board amends dress code to ‘mitigate communicable health issues’

PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Paris ISD board of trustees made a decision about the district’s dress code as it relates to health matters in a meeting Tuesday night. The board said that the Texas governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, the board stated. Therefore, the board voted to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.