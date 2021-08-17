Cancel
Religion

Church made famous by Paul Revere reckons with its ties to slavery

By Artemis Moshtaghian
CNN

 8 days ago
(CNN) — The main reason people come to visit the Old North Church in Boston's historic North End is to see the famous steeple where two lanterns signaled to Americans Paul Revere's famous cries that "the regulars are coming!" "We fit right into a paradox because of this steeple that...





Paul Revere
#Slavery#Church Buildings#Americans#Africans#Boston College#Boston Globe#Old North Church#Old Church#The Old Church
Americas
Religion
NFLCNN

A Herschel Walker candidacy is a total nightmare for Senate Republicans

(CNN) — The news Monday that former NFL star Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia is terrible news for Senate Republicans hoping to retake the majority next November. Walker's move from Texas, where he has lived for decades, to Georgia preceded him filing papers Tuesday to run for...
ReligionKEYT

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

Boston’s Old North Church is getting a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will help it better integrate its ties to the American Revolution and its links to the slave trade. The church is famous as the place where in 1775 two lanterns in the steeple signaled that the British were heading to Concord and Lexington and set Paul Revere on the ride that launched the American Revolution. But it’s not as well known that some of the church’s early congregants were slave holders. The grant announced Tuesday will be used to better inform visitors; update exhibits and interpretive signage; and update digital programming.
Urbana, ILillinois.edu

A Reckoning At Covenant Fellowship Church

Since 1990, Covenant Fellowship Church has been a well respected Christian church on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a congregation of thousands of students, most of whom are Asian Americans. But the church is now in crisis following bombshell reporting by WBEZ (the NPR member station in Chicago) showing a long history of sexual and spiritual abuse amongst congregants, and subsequent cover-ups by church leadership. We spoke to two WBEZ reporters who broke the story.
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Paul Revere Tankard Acquired for Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

WILLIAMSBURG — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced that it has incorporated into its collection a silver tankard created by icon of the American Revolution, Paul Revere. The tankard, which dates to circa 1795, was made by the colonial silversmith. It was acquired as a result of...
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

James Madison University students shred ‘racist’ campus training labeling Whites, Christians as 'oppressors'

James Madison University is under fire for pushing controversial rhetoric as part of its freshmen orientation training for student leaders. The PowerPoint presentation and accompanying video addressed topics like social justice, identity, power and privilege, and labeled any person who fits the parameters of White, male, straight and Christian as oppressors in a detailed chart.
POTUSCNN

White House fires back at McCarthy as it doubles down on domestic agenda

(CNN) — The White House is firing back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday called for Democrats to halt work on their sweeping economic agenda to focus on Afghanistan evacuations. McCarthy said his call highlighted frustration, voiced by a growing number of Republicans, over administration briefings they...
CollegesHyperallergic

After Student Pressure, Harvard Law School Ditches Logo Connected To Slavery

Harvard Law School (HLS) announced a new shield this morning after years of protests over its previous emblem, whose imagery some viewed as a glorification of slavery. The controversial former seal featured the family crest of Isaac Royall, Jr., a founding donor of the school who made his wealth through the labor of enslaved people in the mid-1700s.

