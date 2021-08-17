Cancel
Detectives make arrest in 40-year-old cold case killing of single mother

By Lauren M. Johnson
 8 days ago
(CNN) — Detectives in California have made an arrest in a 40-year-old unsolved killing after using modern DNA technology to test evidence from the case file. Sonia Carmen Herok Stone was a 30-year-old single mother living with her daughter in Monterey County when she was killed in 1981. She had worked as a merchandiser for Levi Strauss & Company, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

