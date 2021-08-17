Detectives make arrest in 40-year-old cold case killing of single mother

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Staffers are angry, confused, and demanding answers inside ABC News after a lawsuit filed Wednesday alleged that former "Good Morning America" boss Michael Corn sexually assaulted two staffers. The allegations, which Corn has denied, have rocked all levels of the news network, I'm told by multiple sources. As one source put it to me, "There is a lot of anger and confusion and people wanting to understand what happened..."