CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of sunshine, less rainfall and hotter temperatures will be the story of our weather for the rest of the week. We expect a mostly sunny sky today with only a small chance of a shower or storm this afternoon. Highs will reach 90 degrees inland, mid to upper 80s at the beaches. Dry weather is expected overnight but moisture will begin to advect into the area tomorrow morning. Because of the increased moisture, we’ll likely see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Drier air will move back in for the weekend with lots of sunshine and minimal rain chances. Highs this weekend will be near 90 degrees.