For the past month Lake County Sheriff’s Major Crimes detectives conducted an extensive follow up investigation in this case. They interviewed several family and friends of McClelland and the female shooter in this case, Tammy Sue Grogan Robinson, 56, of Clearlake Oaks. They served several search warrants and analyzed evidence at the scene as well as digital evidence. After evaluating this evidence, detectives determined the shooting of McClelland was not justified. The case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office who filed a complaint for murder. An arrest warrant for the charge of murder was issued for Grogan Robinson by the Lake County Superior Court. Detectives worked with authorities in Kansas City, Joplin, and Duquesne Missouri to locate Grogan Robinson.