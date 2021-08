Not a bad VoIP platform by any means, but it's been neglected by Google for too long and many businesses will probably already have a favored VoIP solution. From starting life as a research project developed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were PhD students at Stanford University back in 1996 to becoming the world’s most popular search engine, the rise of Google has been truly stratospheric. Today, the tech giant dabbles in many fields, from cloud computing to smartphones, battling it out with other huge corporations like Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft.