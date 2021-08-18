Cancel
Freeborn County, MN

My Point of View: Difference between socialism, communism and capitalism

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 8 days ago

Over the past few columns, capitalism and socialism have been big discussion points. I know of several local Democrats who love to say, "Don't you love our socialist post office?" or "Don't you love how our socialist snow plows keep our roads clear?" So, what is a social program, and how do socialist programs differ from a socialist economic system? A socialist economic system has the state owning the means of production, but not all property (that would be communism). Capitalism means individuals, or groups of individuals, own the means of production. Economic systems are going to be somewhere in between, as there really are not purely socialist or capitalist economic systems. It's where most of the production is done in a society that determines this. We have many social programs — such as our welfare system, military, Social Security and much more. I tend to agree that some of the basic social programs are necessary. Emergency response departments operate best for most people when they are run by local government, for example.

