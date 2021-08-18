Residents debate police reform laws at Kent town hall
Things got a bit heated during a city of Kent town hall meeting about how police reform laws adopted by the Legislature will change the way officers do their jobs. Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and Police Chief Rafael Padilla hosted the meeting Aug. 16 at the Kent Senior Activity Center and told residents the new laws will change the way police officers respond to or handle incidents. A few residents disagreed with the impact the leaders claimed.www.kentreporter.com
Comments / 1