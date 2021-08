Developer: Coatsink | Publisher: Grizzly Games | Genre: Puzzle | Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X/S, PlayStation 4/5 | Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch. In April of 2019, one of Steam’s most popular games of the month was not an indie title or triple-a release of massive proportions and scale. Islanders from Grizzly Games certainly stood out from the lineup of that month’s releases as games like Katana Zero and Forager dominated the top charts. Not only was it a high score-based title, but on the surface, it did not seem like it had much to offer. Islander is a gem of a masterpiece that may provide players with something far more interesting than just a relaxing game: it harnesses enlightenment for those looking deeper into its core mechanics.