Unlike Steelers, Pitt settled at back-up quarterback

PITTSBURGH – Even though it’s been known all week that Ben Roethlisberger would be getting the start tonight in the Steelers third preseason game, what’s been less clear is how the rest of the quarterback rotation would be handled. That was cleared up with less than an hour until kickoff on Saturday night by Steelers team reporter Missi Mathews. After Roethlsiberger, it will then be Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and then Josh Dobbs in that order.