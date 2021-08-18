Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Unlike Steelers, Pitt settled at back-up quarterback

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steelers and Pitt are similar in having a veteran starting quarterback, but Pitt has it’s back-up with Nick Patti feeling more comfortable with the offense

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#Florida State#Arizona State#American Football#The Pitt Panthers#Usc#Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Pitt Panthers football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Pitt's quarterback position is one of the few positions on the team where it's known who the starter is. Redshirt senior Kenny Pickett returns for his fifth season for Pitt and will be the starter. The real battle is for the back-up quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett | 6-3 | 220...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Back at Heinz Field: Observations from Pitt's first padded practice of camp

Artificial crowd noise was cranked to a loud but manageable level at Heinz Field. Kenny Pickett, wearing a red jersey, barked commands. Pat Narduzzi watched closely as the ball was snapped and the lumber was laid for the first time all camp. Linebacker Cam Bright shot out of a cannon,...
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Paul Allen Sounds the Silent Alarm On Kirk Cousins

Paul Allen has become nearly as synonymous with the Minnesota Vikings as the color purple. The long-time play-by-play announcer and KFAN radio host is the primary source of information for many fans. Yet, Allen is nowhere near a hot-take artist. In fact, he is the opposite. When fans are up in arms arguing about divisive topics, you can usually find Allen playing the middle.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Announce Quarterback Order for Tonight’s Game Against Detroit

PITTSBURGH – Even though it’s been known all week that Ben Roethlisberger would be getting the start tonight in the Steelers third preseason game, what’s been less clear is how the rest of the quarterback rotation would be handled. That was cleared up with less than an hour until kickoff on Saturday night by Steelers team reporter Missi Mathews. After Roethlsiberger, it will then be Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and then Josh Dobbs in that order.
NFLBleacher Report

Why the Steelers Offense Will Come Roaring Back in 2021

In the Pittsburgh Steelers' third preseason game, we saw a small sample of what their offense can do in 2021. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took live reps in new offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense and looked regular-season ready. Through three drives, he completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-20 win against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Steelers gear up for dress rehearsal against Lions

The Steelers are set to take on the Lions in the all-important dress rehearsal preseason game at Heinz Field on Saturday night. Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play. How long will he stay in there? What to expect from him. What kind of playing time to expect from other veterans? Hear all of that and more on this edition of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy