Unlike Steelers, Pitt settled at back-up quarterback
Steelers and Pitt are similar in having a veteran starting quarterback, but Pitt has it’s back-up with Nick Patti feeling more comfortable with the offensewww.audacy.com
Steelers and Pitt are similar in having a veteran starting quarterback, but Pitt has it’s back-up with Nick Patti feeling more comfortable with the offensewww.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Comments / 0