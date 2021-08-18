2 arrested in fatal shooting of homeless man near wash

View more in
Clark County, NV
North Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Neighborhood furious about reckless drivers
A North Las Vegas neighborhood is furious about fast cars that have been driving recklessly and creating large amounts of smoke. Families who live there are worried street racers will end up killing someone if something is not done.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting
On Aug. 22 at about 7:19 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle.
Henderson, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
HPD officer arrested, charged with DUI, domestic battery
The City of Henderson Police Department says 30-year-old Eliot Holman, a corrections officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested by Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Inmate recaptured after walking away from correctional facility
The Nevada Department of Corrections reports an inmate who walked away from a facility last month is back in police custody.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Las Vegas police sergeant died from COVID-19 complications
Sergeant Douglas King with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Judge says woman accused in 2 deaths incompetent for trial
A Clark County judge has found a woman accused of killing her husband in 2005 and a former college professor five years ago is incompetent to stand trial.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Child unharmed in barricade situation near Twain, Boulder Highway
Las Vegas police report a barricade situation has ended Monday afternoon in the east part of town.
Henderson, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Digging deeper on police COVID-19 transparency
Hundreds of officers around the country have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.
Nevada State|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
DA: Driver in Nevada crash that killed 3 to face DUI charges
A prosecutor says an Arizona man arrested after a head-on crash that killed three members of an Idaho family on a rural Nevada highway will face felony driving under the influence charges.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
LVMPD says officer died due to complications from COVID-19
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 48-year-old Officer Phil Closi died from complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 11.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
PD: Man arrested after shooting at Las Vegas Strip motel
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard early Monday morning.
Henderson, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Henderson funeral home shuts down, leaves families in limbo
The license has been suspended for a Henderson funeral home. Many folks, including a local woman we spoke with, are trying to figure out how to claim the remains of their loved ones. So 13 Action News contacted the government agency in charge to get some answers.
Laughlin, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Fatal crash in Laughlin marks 85th traffic fatality of the year
On August 24 at about 11:13 a.m., a fatal crash happened near Needles Highway and Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin according to police
Nye County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Official: Staffer hurt, 2 youths arrested in center 'riot'
A Nevada sheriff's official says a melee last weekend involving young people at a residential psychiatric treatment facility seriously injured one staff member and led to the arrests of two youths, and two escapees were found the next morning 45 miles away.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
13 Action News helps resolve doorbell dispute
When you pay for a service, you expect good customer service. Unfortunately, sometimes it's hard to get answers. A Las Vegas woman says that's exactly what happened to her until we got involved.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Death penalty off table for mom accused of strangling son
The mother accused of strangling her child and leaving his body near a trailhead outside of Las Vegas was back in court today.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Woman charged in deadly Las Vegas bus attack back in court
The woman accused of shoving a man off of a bus was back in court today.
Clark County, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
PD: 1 dead, 1 arrested after deadly shooting near North Decatur Boulevard
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas, NV|Posted byKTNV 13 Action News
Child riding bicycle hit by car near school crossing zone
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash scene near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
Comments / 1