Calvin C. Shepherd, an original member of the Montford Point Marines, has died

An original member of the Montford Point Marines, which were the first African Americans to serve in the the United States Marine Corps, has died at the age of 96.

Calvin C. Shepherd died Aug. 3 in Mission Hills, California after battling an illness. Shepherd previously lived in Inkster, Michigan for 70 years, and was a member of the Montford Point Detachment #158 Marine Corp League in Detroit.

Shepherd was honorably discharged after a tour in Guam from July 21, 1944, to Aug., 10, 1944.

The Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in June 2012.

Shepherd's funeral will take place Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Chapel of the Chimes funeral home in Westland at 11 a.m. He'll be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

