Grace Strengthens Back to a Tropical Storm, as Henri is on the Verge of Hurricane Status

Baltimore, MD (WBFF-TV) -- We may not only have one, but two hurricanes at the same time in the Atlantic Basin by Friday. With Fred degenerating into a remnant low over the Southern Appalachian Mountains, we now are down to two named storms in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Grace is located about 50 miles west of Montego Bay, Jamaica, or 185 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman. Grace is moving west at 15 mph, packing 60 mph sustained winds. Tropical Storm Henri has also strengthened since yesterday; sustained winds are now up to 65 mph... it would become a hurricane once winds reach 75 mph. Henri is 145 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.