Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:40.59

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 40.59)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

