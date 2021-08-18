Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 02:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Stronger gusts are possible near any showers or thunderstorms. Winds will gradually diminish this afternoon. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.alerts.weather.gov
