Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Nik Wallenda Walks the High Wire at FireKeepers Casino [Video]

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

See the awe inspiring and inspirational video as Nik Wallenda gives life lessons and walks the talk on the wire high above FireKeepers Casino. FireKeepers Casino-Hotel celebrated the opening of their second tower in a big way by inviting "King of the High Wire" Nik Wallenda to perform a daredevil walk between the two structures, eighty feet in the air. Nik comes from the famous Flying Wallendas, a family that has a tradition dating back more than 200 years, thrilling circus crowds since the 1780s. He holds eleven Guinness World Records, including accomplishments for traversing the widest point of Niagara Falls and crossing the Little Colorado River nearly 1,500' above the Grand Canyon.

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Nik Wallenda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#The Wire#Firekeepers Casino Hotel#Guinness World Records#The Hard Rock Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Battle Creek, MIgoworldtravel.com

FireKeepers Casino is the Latest Death Defying Destination of Daredevil High-Wire Walker Nik Wallenda

Wallenda, due to his record-setting performances on network television, is known as the “King of the Wire.”. A “bucket list” is supposed to contain places you’d like to visit before you “kick the bucket” …as opposed to those destinations on the list causing you to kick the bucket! But hire-wire walker Nik Wallenda has risked his life by traveling to bucket list locations like the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Times Square, Chicago, and an active volcano. That’s because Wallenda, 42, who calls circus-crazy Sarasota, Florida home, takes to the tightrope on “busman’s holidays” to these otherwise desirable destinations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy