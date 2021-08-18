Nik Wallenda Walks the High Wire at FireKeepers Casino [Video]

See the awe inspiring and inspirational video as Nik Wallenda gives life lessons and walks the talk on the wire high above FireKeepers Casino. FireKeepers Casino-Hotel celebrated the opening of their second tower in a big way by inviting "King of the High Wire" Nik Wallenda to perform a daredevil walk between the two structures, eighty feet in the air. Nik comes from the famous Flying Wallendas, a family that has a tradition dating back more than 200 years, thrilling circus crowds since the 1780s. He holds eleven Guinness World Records, including accomplishments for traversing the widest point of Niagara Falls and crossing the Little Colorado River nearly 1,500' above the Grand Canyon.